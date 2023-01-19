Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,860 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 from HT Tech. Buy Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 now with free delivery.