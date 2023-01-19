 Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zen Phones Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1

    Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1

    Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,860 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 from HT Tech. Buy Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25539/heroimage/zen-ultrafone-megshot-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25539/images/Design/zen-ultrafone-megshot-1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,860
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,860
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 220 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • May 15, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zen
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Ultrafone Megashot 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • Mali-400
    • MediaTek
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 in India?

    Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 price in India at 2,991 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1?

    How many colors are available in Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1?

    What is the Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zen Ultrafone Megashot 1