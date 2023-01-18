 Zen Admire Fab Q Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus

    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus

    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Fab Q Plus from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Fab Q Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • July 11, 2016 (Official)
    • Admire Fab Q Plus
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zen
    • No
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Zen Admire Fab Q Plus in India?

    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Admire Fab Q Plus?

    How many colors are available in Zen Admire Fab Q Plus?

    What is the Zen Admire Fab Q Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Admire Fab Q Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Zen Admire Fab Q Plus