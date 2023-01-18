Zen Admire Fab Q Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Zen Admire Fab Q Plus Zen Admire Fab Q Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Fab Q Plus from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Fab Q Plus now with free delivery.