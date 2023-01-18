 Panasonic T44 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic T44 Lite

    Panasonic T44 Lite is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,199 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic T44 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic T44 Lite now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Panasonic T44 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2400 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • 2400 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 127.3 mm
    • 9.65 mm
    • 66.9 mm
    • Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, Electric Blue
    • 121 grams
    Display
    • 53.47 %
    • TFT
    • No
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • T44 Lite
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Panasonic
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • August 1, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Panasonic T44 Lite