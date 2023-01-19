 Zen Admire Buzz Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zen Admire Buzz

    Zen Admire Buzz is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,699 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Buzz from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Buzz now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,699
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zen Admire Buzz Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • 143.8 mm
    • Grey
    • 9.6 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • 66.41 %
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • June 12, 2017 (Official)
    • Admire Buzz
    • Zen
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 768 MB
    • 32 bit
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Zen Admire Buzz FAQs

    What is the price of the Zen Admire Buzz in India?

    Zen Admire Buzz price in India at 3,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Admire Buzz?

    How many colors are available in Zen Admire Buzz?

    How long does the Zen Admire Buzz last?

    What is the Zen Admire Buzz Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Admire Buzz Waterproof?

    Zen Admire Buzz