Acer Chromebook 314 Cb314 1h C884 (nx.hkdaa.005) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 39,546. At Amazon, the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,999. It comes in the following colors: Silver. ...Read More Read Less