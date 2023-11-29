 Acer Chromebook 314 Cb314 1h C884 (nx.hkdaa.005) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop

Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 39,546 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹39,546
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020
64 GB
Google Chrome
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 39,546.

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 39,546.  At Amazon, the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 NX HKDAA 005 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,999.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U Premium Metal Laptop

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
₹52,990 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Acer Chromebook 314 Cb314 1h C884 Nx Hkdaa 005 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD LED Anti-glare Display
  • LED
General Information
  • Acer
  • 19.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 314 CB314-1H-C884 (NX.HKDAA.005)
  • 325.12 x 231.14 x 19.8 mm
  • Google Chrome
  • Silver
  • 1.70 Kg weight
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 600
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 64 GB
    Acer Chromebook 314 Cb314 1h C884 Nx Hkdaa 005 Laptop