Sony PlayStation 5 Slim launching today, Blinkit to deliver in just 10 minutes- India prices and all details

Indian quick commerce company Blinkit has now promised to bring the all-new PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim to gamers' doorsteps. This move comes amidst the launch of the new Sony PS5 Slim in India and its sale commencing today at 10 AM IST, and the company aims to make it more easily accessible, taking advantage of Blinkit's 10-minute delivery services which are usually used for grocery and other household goods.

Also Read: Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 from Blinkit and get it home delivered in just 10 minutes

PS5 Slim delivery on Blinkit

Apart from selling on retailers and e-commerce platforms, Blinkit is another service with which Sony India seems to have partnered with to sell its PS5 Slim in India. The console will be available for purchase starting today, April 5 at 10 AM.

It will be sold in two versions - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, priced at Rs. 54990 and Rs. 44990 respectively. After ordering, customers will receive the PS5 Slim at their doorsteps in just 10 minutes, Blinkit has promised.

In an X post, Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa announced, “PlayStation 5 on Blinkit. Launching tomorrow.”

Also Read: Top 10 PS5 Games - God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and more

This isn't the first time that Blinkit is bringing new and trending electronics to your doorstep. In 2022, the Zomato-owned company commenced the delivery services for the iPhone 14, where the iPhone was delivered to your doorstep within minutes of ordering via the Blinkit app. Then last year, it partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn to offer 10-minute delivery of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both of which are made in India. Blinkit also currently offers quick delivery of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that was launched earlier this year.

So, if you're a gamer and are looking to get your hands on the PS5 Slim without having to go to a retail store or wait for days for delivery, then Blinkit's 10-minute delivery promise of the PS5 Slim might be the one for you.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!