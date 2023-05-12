Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Bundles, diamonds, vouchers, and more on offer!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Although Garena Free Fire is banned in India, it is still accessible internationally. Players can take advantage of special in-game items to enhance their gameplay and bring cosmetic changes to their characters. One way of doing that is purchasing items from the store but it costs money. If you don't want to spend your hard-earned cash on this, the best way to get your hands on exciting rewards, premium bundles, diamonds, weapons, and characters for free is to use redeem codes that are issued daily.

Exclusive events

To add to the game's fun, Uzi Outer Cosmos is now available in the Incubator! The Twitter account of Garena North America recently tweeted, “Don't miss your chance to obtain this cosmic weapon and unleash its power on the battlefield”. Aside from special timed events, developers of Garena Free Fire also engage gamers with regular announcements and exciting rewards daily through redeem codes and new game modes.

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at redemption to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12

  1. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  2. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  3. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  4. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  5. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  6. X99TK56XDJ4X
  7. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  8. UVX9PYZV54AC
  9. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  10. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  11. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  12. MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

