Icon

6000mAh battery mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy F54, Motorola G54, Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power, more

Looking for long battery life? Check 6000mah battery mobile phones from top brands like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 11:11 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Check out the top 6000mAh battery phones that provide an all-day performance. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Check out the top 6000mAh battery phones that provide an all-day performance. (Divya / HT Tech)

People look for the best specifications when buying a smartphone and a long battery life is something that is preferred the most because charging the phone multiple times a day can be challenging. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone with a long battery life then check the list of 6000mAh battery mobile phones from top brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, and more.

6000mAh battery mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy F54: The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 Processor coupled with 6 GB of RAM with RAM Plus and a storage capacity of 256GB. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 108MP Main Camera and a 32MP front camera which captures amazing pictures.

B0CCMVQZM3-1

Motorola G54: The smartphone is powered by a 7020 octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is backed with a 6000 mAh battery which supports a 33 W charger. It is equipped with Quad Pixel technology which has a 50MP main camera and 16 MP front camera. It features a 6.55-inch IPS LCD pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CKLRV6X9-2

Poco M3: The smartphone is backed with a 6000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor. It has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It sports with triple camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor.

B08WJB96PC-3

Realme C12: The smartphone is backed by a 6000 mAh Lithium-polymer Battery to give users a long battery life. It is equipped with Mediatek Helio G35 Processor paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone features a triple setup camera of 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and 5MP Front Camera. It also features a 6.52-inch HD+ Display for great viewing experience.

B092QGDGKM-4

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power: It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that ensures 2-day battery life and supports an 18W charger. It is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 11GB RAM. It sports a 6.71-inch IPS display and a 50 MP main camera that captures detailed images.

B09Y64H8VS-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 10:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News 6000mAh battery mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy F54, Motorola G54, Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon