6000mAh battery mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy F54, Motorola G54, Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power, more

People look for the best specifications when buying a smartphone and a long battery life is something that is preferred the most because charging the phone multiple times a day can be challenging. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone with a long battery life then check the list of 6000mAh battery mobile phones from top brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, and more.

6000mAh battery mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy F54: The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 Processor coupled with 6 GB of RAM with RAM Plus and a storage capacity of 256GB. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 108MP Main Camera and a 32MP front camera which captures amazing pictures.

Motorola G54: The smartphone is powered by a 7020 octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is backed with a 6000 mAh battery which supports a 33 W charger. It is equipped with Quad Pixel technology which has a 50MP main camera and 16 MP front camera. It features a 6.55-inch IPS LCD pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco M3: The smartphone is backed with a 6000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor. It has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It sports with triple camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor.

Realme C12: The smartphone is backed by a 6000 mAh Lithium-polymer Battery to give users a long battery life. It is equipped with Mediatek Helio G35 Processor paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone features a triple setup camera of 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and 5MP Front Camera. It also features a 6.52-inch HD+ Display for great viewing experience.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power: It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that ensures 2-day battery life and supports an 18W charger. It is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 11GB RAM. It sports a 6.71-inch IPS display and a 50 MP main camera that captures detailed images.