By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 03 2024, 17:14 IST
Ambrane gaming earbuds price, specs, and everything else revealed
Ambrane added a new Truly Wireless earbuds (TWS) to its budget segment with the launch of Ambrane Dots Play which is especially meant for gaming enthusiasts with ultra-low latency rate and higher accuracy levels.
The new Ambrane TWS comes in a black matte finish body with LED lights, which has a 46ms ultra-low latency rate. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth version 5.1.
Ambrane promises to deliver up to 19 hours of playback time with Ambrane Dots Play True Wireless Earbuds. While the playtime on a single charge can go up to 6 hours. According to the Ambrane, it takes around 1.5 hours to get fully charged.
The Ambrane Dots Play TWS features 13mm drivers with passive noise cancellation. It also has a water-resistance rating of IPX4. You will get 365 days of warranty on these earbuds.
Ambrane launches PowerHub 300: Portable power solution for travel and emergency charging needs- details
You can buy the newly launched gaming earbuds by Ambrane on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 1,199.
Ambrane launches PowerHub 300: Portable power solution for travel and emergency charging needs- details
Ambrane unveils PowerHub 300, a portable powerhouse with 90,000mAh capacity, catering to diverse charging needs. (Ambrane)

Ambrane launches its latest power innovation – the PowerHub 300, boasting a whopping 90,000mAh capacity. Tailored for outdoor adventures and everyday emergencies, this power station promises reliable charging for a variety of devices, from smartphones to mini-fridges. Priced at Rs. 21999, it comes with a 365-day warranty and is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Ambrane's official website.

High-capacity battery for outdoor adventures and emergencies

Weighing just 2.6kgs, the PowerHub 300 flaunts a sturdy, travel-friendly design, ideal for on-the-go charging or as a backup during power outages. With its 90,000mAh battery, robust 300W output, LED/SOS torch, and 8 powerful outputs, it's a powerhouse in portable charging, boasting over 800+ lifecycles for lasting reliability.

Featuring eight output ports, including AC, USB-A, DC, and Type-C, the PowerHub 300 caters comprehensively to diverse charging needs, accommodating up to 8 devices simultaneously. Its large battery capacity ensures extended usage without worries of running out of juice.

Also read: Apple iPad Event: From iPad Pro to new M4 Chip, everything that could be announced

Power for various devices and long lifespan

Equipped with 60W input for hassle-free recharging, the PowerHub 300 replenishes its energy reserves in just 6 hours. Safety-certified with overcharge protection, short circuit protection, and BIS certification, it guarantees secure usage.

Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director at Ambrane India, highlighted the product's importance in today's travel-centric world, stating, “As people continue to explore new destinations and embark on adventures, the demand for portable power products like the PowerHub 300 is more important than ever."

Also read: Intel hits 500 AI models milestone for Intel Core Ultra processors - All the details

In line with its commitment to “Vocal for Local,” Ambrane is now exporting its “Made in India” products to over 17 countries, sourcing the majority of raw materials locally. For more details or to make a purchase, visit Ambrane PowerHub 300.

First Published Date: 03 May, 17:14 IST
