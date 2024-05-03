Ambrane launches PowerHub 300: Portable power solution for travel and emergency charging needs- details

Ambrane launches its latest power innovation – the PowerHub 300, boasting a whopping 90,000mAh capacity. Tailored for outdoor adventures and everyday emergencies, this power station promises reliable charging for a variety of devices, from smartphones to mini-fridges. Priced at Rs. 21999, it comes with a 365-day warranty and is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Ambrane's official website.

High-capacity battery for outdoor adventures and emergencies

Weighing just 2.6kgs, the PowerHub 300 flaunts a sturdy, travel-friendly design, ideal for on-the-go charging or as a backup during power outages. With its 90,000mAh battery, robust 300W output, LED/SOS torch, and 8 powerful outputs, it's a powerhouse in portable charging, boasting over 800+ lifecycles for lasting reliability.

Featuring eight output ports, including AC, USB-A, DC, and Type-C, the PowerHub 300 caters comprehensively to diverse charging needs, accommodating up to 8 devices simultaneously. Its large battery capacity ensures extended usage without worries of running out of juice.

Power for various devices and long lifespan

Equipped with 60W input for hassle-free recharging, the PowerHub 300 replenishes its energy reserves in just 6 hours. Safety-certified with overcharge protection, short circuit protection, and BIS certification, it guarantees secure usage.

Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director at Ambrane India, highlighted the product's importance in today's travel-centric world, stating, “As people continue to explore new destinations and embark on adventures, the demand for portable power products like the PowerHub 300 is more important than ever."

In line with its commitment to “Vocal for Local,” Ambrane is now exporting its “Made in India” products to over 17 countries, sourcing the majority of raw materials locally. For more details or to make a purchase, visit Ambrane PowerHub 300.