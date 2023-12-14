 Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 54 (nh.qc1si.005) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 149,999 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
AcerPredatorHelios300PH315-54(NH.QC1SI.005)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
1/1 AcerPredatorHelios300PH315-54(NH.QC1SI.005)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
Key Specs
₹149,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.3 Kg weight
6 Hrs
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 149,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 153,999.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 54 Nh Qc1si 005 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
  • 230 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 300 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • FHD IPS 300Hz SlimBezel
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Black
  • 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
  • 2.3 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 22.9 Millimeter thickness
  • PH315-54 (NH.QC1SI.005)
  • Acer
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
  • 8 GB
Peripherals
  • 103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB- keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad, international language support
  • Yes
  • Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll; pinch; gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking; application commands
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Laptops

    Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 54 Nh Qc1si 005 Laptop