Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315 54 (nh.qc1si.005) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-71, (16") WQXGA Display
The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop in India is Rs. 149,999. At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315 54 NH QC1SI 005 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 153,999. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.