Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph317 53 71v3 (nh.q5rsi.001) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/2 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹139,990
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 139,990.  At Amazon, the ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 139,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 71V3 NH Q5RSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 113,990.  It comes in the following colors: Abyssal Black.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph317 53 71v3 Nh Q5rsi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 58.7 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • LED
  • No
  • 127 ppi
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit AntiGlare Display
General Information
  • Abyssal Black
  • Acer
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • PH317-53-71V3 (NH.Q5RSI.001)
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 2
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built in Microphone
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 4
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support
  • No
  • FineTip RGB with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 2 TB
  • SATA
  • 256 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 2 TB
    Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph317 53 71v3 Nh Q5rsi 001 Laptop