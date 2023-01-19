 Adcom A Note Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Adcom A Note

    Adcom A Note is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Adcom A Note from HT Tech. Buy Adcom A Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24729/heroimage/adcom-a-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Adcom A Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 3.2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 420 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 134.3 mm
    • 140 grams
    • 67.1 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 200 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 92.48 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • A-Note
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • February 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Adcom
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Adcom A Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Adcom A Note in India?

    Adcom A Note price in India at 3,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Adcom A Note?

    How many colors are available in Adcom A Note?

    How long does the Adcom A Note last?

    What is the Adcom A Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Adcom A Note Waterproof?

    Adcom A Note