 Adcom Kitkat A54 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Adcom Phones Adcom KitKat A54

    Adcom KitKat A54

    Adcom KitKat A54 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Adcom KitKat A54 from HT Tech. Buy Adcom KitKat A54 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23754/heroimage/adcom-kitkat-a54-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23754/images/Design/adcom-kitkat-a54-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23754/images/Design/adcom-kitkat-a54-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    1750 mAh
    Adcom Kitkat A54 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1750 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • Black, White
    • 71.9 mm
    • 145.7 mm
    Display
    • 65.75 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Adcom
    • November 26, 2014 (Official)
    • KitKat A54
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.6 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6592
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Adcom Kitkat A54 FAQs

    What is the price of the Adcom Kitkat A54 in India?

    Adcom Kitkat A54 price in India at 1,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

    Adcom Kitkat A54