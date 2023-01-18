Apple Iphone 12 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 119,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor, 2815 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 Pro now with free delivery.