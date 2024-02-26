Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device

Smartwatches for kids are a revolutionary way of keeping your child safe. They have GPS tracking that allow parents to monitor their child's location in real-time. Whether at the neighborhood park or a crowded mall, these watches provide parents with peace of mind, knowing they can easily locate their kids at any moment. Moreover, they often come equipped with SOS buttons that, when pressed, instantly notify parents of any distress. Safe smartwatches for children also allow parents to set safe zones and receive alerts if their child wanders beyond these predefined boundaries. And most come with voice messaging and video call capabilities connect children with family members, especially in situations where direct communication is needed. Products included in this article 66% OFF MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls & Women Waterproof for Men - ID116 Touchscreen Bluetooth Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor and Basic Functionality (Black) (174) 38% OFF imoo Watch Phone Z1 Kids Smart Watch, 4G Kids Smartwatch Phone with Long-Lasting Video & Phone Call, Kids GPS Watch with Real-time Locating & IPX8 Water-Resistance (Pink) (1,905) 65% OFF Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Deep Wine) (5,081) 37% OFF Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Call, Safe Zone Alert, SOS Button, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy App for Parents (Racing Black) (402) 73% OFF mi Smart Watch for kids men boys women girls Id-116 Bluetooth Smartwatch Wireless Fitness Band | Sports Gym Watch for All Smart Phones I Heart Rate and spo2 Monitor (4,256) 39% OFF Fitshot Junior Kids Smart Watch with GPS Location Tracking, 4G Video Calling, Audio, SOS Emergency, HealthTracker, 7 Games, Parental Control, 1.69" Display, IP67 Water Resistance (Blue) (187) 94% OFF Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (100,600) Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch with GPS Tracking, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Safe Zone Alert, School Mode, SOS, Habit Formation, App for Parents (Phantom Blue) (223) 29% OFF Sekyo S1 Calling Smart Watch Phone | Kids Smart Watch for Boys & Girls | 2-Way Voice Calling | Sim Card | Selfie Camera | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life - Blue (656) boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch with Advanced BT Calling Chip,DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 1.69" HD Display, Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket Scores, Quick Replies, HR & SpO2(Olive Green) (10,468)

Beyond safety, smartwatches for kids encourage physical activity. With built-in step trackers and fitness features, they motivate kids to stay active and reach daily activity goals, fostering healthier habits from a young age. Some even include educational features, offering interactive games that stimulate learning, from mathematics challenges to language puzzles, making learning enjoyable. Designed with durability in mind, these watches are robust enough to withstand the adventures of childhood, often being water-resistant and shockproof. Their long battery life allows uninterrupted usage throughout the day, whether at school, playdates, or extracurricular activities.

What sets these smartwatches apart is their user-friendly design, tailor-made for tiny hands and curious minds. With intuitive interfaces and vibrant displays, they're easy for kids to navigate. For parents, they have the added advantage of setting up schedules and reminders on these watches. This aids in time management and creating responsible kids.

Smartwatches for kids aren't just gadgets; they're guardians, playmates, and learning tools rolled into one. They foster a sense of freedom for kids while ensuring a safety net for concerned parents. Read ahead to find out a smartwatch that is best for children.

1. MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids

The MOVCTON M1 smartwatch for kids offers all-day activity tracking that monitors steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes effortlessly. All of this information is readily available on the OLED display or through the dedicated app. The watch allows children to view incoming calls and messages on their wrist. Charging the device is hassle-free with its USB plug-in design that offers quick and convenient charging without the need for separate cables or stands. Additionally, the watch incorporates GPS functionality, displaying maps to facilitate convenient navigation while your child is out in the world. This smartwatch features a smart alarm clock function so parents can set alarms for their children. This feature helps in set routines or reminders for various activities throughout the day.

Specifications of MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids:

Brand: ‎MOVCTON

Colour: black

Model Name: D20

Resolution: 240 x 240

Display Type: OLED

Wattage: ‎200 Watts

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth

Device interface: Touchscreen

Pros Cons Affordable price No music storage Fun and durable design

2. imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch

The imoo Z1 smartwatch for kids redefines connectivity and safety features for children. Equipped with a long-lasting HD video and phone call capability, it facilitates face-to-face conversations between kids and parents. The 2MP wide-angle camera provides insights into both the child's whereabouts and their surroundings. Real-time locating through the imoo app grants parents instant access to their child's location and movement status. Moreover, its IPX8 waterproof design lets kids relish water activities without worry, while the advanced silicon anode battery technology offers an extended battery life. With features like class mode and stranger rejection, parents can enable a distraction-free environment for kids, allowing them to focus on studies without unexpected disturbances or safety concerns. Parents can remotely capture photos from this smartwatch and preserve special moments even when they're not physically present.

Specifications of imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch:

Brand: ‎IMOO

Model: Z1

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎128 MB

Display Type: LCD

Wattage: ‎22 Watts

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: Cellular, Wi-Fi, USB

Device interface: ‎Touchscreen

Colour: Pink

Screen Size: 33.02 Millimetres

Pros Cons Many safety features Battery life could be longer Durable and kid-friendly design

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch

Next on the list of child-friendly smartwatches is the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha. It boasts a 1.78" AMOLED display that you can personalize. Navigating through its features is effortless with the aid of the fully functional digital crown that simplifes access to various functionalities. Experience top-notch calling quality with the Tru Sync feature, ensuring a consistently stable and fast connection. The Noise Buzz feature keeps you connected all day long, offering a dial pad, call logs, and the ability to save up to 10 contacts. This smartwatch comes with intuitive controls with gesture control making it fun for kids to use. It also has an extended battery life of 7 days and Instacharge allowing for a quick 24-hour boost in just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch:

Brand: Noise

Model Name: ‎ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

Resolution: ‎368 x 448

Display Type: ‎AMOLED

Wattage: 15 Watts

Battery Average Life: ‎7 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎USB

Device interface: ‎Dial

Colour: Deep Wine

Screen Size: 1.78 Inches

Pros Cons Long battery life Touchscreen could be faster Customizable watch faces

4. Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch

The Noise Scout smartwatch for kids comes with real-time location tracking. It utilizes satellite sensors and assisted GPS to monitor your child's whereabouts in just 3 minutes. Parent video calling capabilities grant parents the reassurance of seeing their child while controlling approved contacts for communication. Safe zone alerts notify parents whenever their child moves in or out of a predefined safe zone, restricted to a 500-meter circular area around the child's location. This smartwatch lets you set alarms and reminders for various activities such as playtime, homework, and bedtime, promoting a well-balanced routine and nurturing independence in children. The Noise Buddy app lets parents manage the features used by their child. Moreover, the Noise Scout offers an impressive battery life of up to 3 days that matches the energy levels of active kids.

Specifications of Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch:

Brand: Noise

Series: Scout

Colour: Black

Item Height: ‎12 Millimeters

Item Width: ‎39 Millimeters

Connectivity Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wattage: ‎50 Watts

Operating System: ‎Android & iOS

Average Battery Life (in hours): ‎3 Days

Screen Size: 1.4 Inches

Pros Cons Long battery life The watch might not work with all network providers in certain regions Entertaining features

5. mi Id-116 Smart Watch for Kids

The mi Id-116 smartwatch for kids provides an array of features including sleep tracking, sports records, menstrual health tracking, relaxation guidance, alarms, timers, and more. Compatible with most iOS 8.0 and Android 4.4 above smartphones, this smartwatch pairs with the "VeryFitPro" app, enabling alerts for calendar events, SMS, incoming calls. Engineered with an IP68 waterproof rating, the smartwatch allows swimming without worries, while its large capacity and low power consumption design offer extended endurance. Enjoy 7 days of normal use and an impressive standby time of 35 days, making it reliable for extended periods. In addition to its fundamental health and notification features, this smartwatch presents an array of practical tools, including customizable watch faces, alarm clocks, stopwatch, timer, music controller, sedentary reminders, adjustable brightness, and a find phone function.

Specifications of mi Id-116 Smart Watch for Kids:

Brand: ‎OLICOM

Series: ‎M1

Item Height: ‎5 Centimeters

Item Width: ‎6 Centimeters

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wattage: ‎15 Watts

Operating System: Android IOS 8

Average Battery Life (in hours): ‎7 Days

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.33 Inches

Pros Cons Good parental controls Screen resolution could be better Durable

6. Fitshot Junior Kids Smart Watch

The Fitshot Junior smartwatch for kids is designed to ensure your child's safety, health monitoring, and entertainment. Equipped with a micro 4G LTE SIM slot, it enables calls, allowing communication between parents and children for constant connection. Real-time location tracking is possible through its built-in GPS and LBS tracking system, giving parents with continuous updates on their child's whereabouts. Additionally, it monitors heart rate, body temperature, sleep quality, and blood pressure, to give parents a peace of mind about their child's well-being. In case of emergencies, the dedicated SOS button allows the child to send messages. It is one of the top entertaining smartwatches for kids that comes with 7 inbuilt games for interactive fun. Besides fun, it keeps your child protected with parental control features where parents can disable the dial pad and reject unknown calls.

Specifications of Fitshot Junior Kids Smart Watch:

Brand: Fitshot

Resolution: 240 x 240

Display Technology: LCD

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth

Device interface: ‎Buttons

Colour: Blue

Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Many educational features Limited customization Many safety features

7. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch boasts a stunning 46.48mm HD display, offering true-to-life visuals with vibrant colors. On a single charge, this fashion-forward smartwatch can last up to 8 days or approximately 5 days with Bluetooth calling functionality. This is one of the best fun kids smartwatches that integrates an AI voice assistant that lets kids use it through voice commands. This smartwatch facilitates Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. It also has health tracking features such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. With over 100 sport modes, this watch covers many physical activities like trekking or sports like, cricket, or kabaddi.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch:

Brand: ‎Fire-Boltt

Series: Ninja Call Pro

Colour: Black

Item Height: 11.5 Millimeters

Item Width: ‎20 Millimeters

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wattage: 24 Watts

Average Battery Life: ‎8 Days

Screen Size: 1.83 Inches

Pros Cons Accurate tracking Limited water resistance Stylish design

8. Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch

The Noise Explorer smartwatch for kids is a communication tool designed to provide parents with peace of mind. Two-way voice calling is supported across major Indian network providers. Safety features include safe zone alerts immediately notify parents if their child moves outside the defined safe area by geo-fencing technology. The school mode function helps maintain focus during study hours by restricting non-essential smartwatch functionalities. Promoting positive habits, the smartwatch includes habit formation reminders to nurture the child's development. The Noise Amigo App, tailored for parents, offers an intuitive interface and essential safety features. Parents can block unknown calls, monitor messages and calls, remotely access the camera, and more, ensuring oversight and control over their child's smartwatch activities.

Specifications of Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch:

Brand: ‎Noise

Series: ‎Noise Explorer

Colour: ‎Phantom Blue

Item Height: ‎10.8 Centimeters

Item Width: ‎9.2 Centimeters

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wattage: ‎40 Watts

Operating System: Android & iOS

Average Battery Life: ‎3 Days

Screen Size: 1.4 Inches

Pros Cons Engaging apps Occasional bugs Good connectivity

9. Sekyo S1 Kids Smartwatch

The Sekyo S1 smartwatch for kids prioritizes safety and connectivity for children while providing essential features for parental oversight. In emergencies, the SOS Panic Button enables children to send immediate distress signals to pre-set contacts. With remote monitoring, parents can remotely access the embedded camera in the Sekyo S1 smartwatch, so they can see their child's surroundings, especially when the child is unable to answer calls. Class mode aids in maintaining a focused learning environment by preventing distractions from calls or messages during school hours. The Real-Time GPS Tracker, powered by an inbuilt LBS location tracker, enables live tracking, ensuring parents are always aware of their child's location. Geo-Fence In/Out feature enable the creation of electronic boundaries around specific areas like home or school, providing notifications when the child enters or leaves these zones. Additionally, the school mode setting prevents disturbances during study hours.

Specifications of Sekyo S1 Kids Smartwatch:

Brand: Sekyo

Model Name:‎ S1

Display Type: ‎LCD

Wattage: 15 Watts

Battery Average Life: 3 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: Cellular

Device interface: ‎Touchscreen

Colour: Blue

Screen Size: 36 Millimetres

Pros Cons Reliable calling Higher price point than other smartwatches Instant alerts

10. boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch

The boAt wave style call smart watch offers a blend of connectivity, customization, and fitness features. Featuring advanced Bluetooth calling capabilities, it ensures swift, reliable, and improved connections. With volume control available for both music and calls, users can personalize their audio experience effortlessly. The DIY Watch Face Studio allows users to personalize their watch faces by selecting backgrounds, themes, and widgets, offering a customized touch to suit your kid's preferences. With a bold 1.69" HD display and a peak brightness of 550 Nits, the Wave Style Call smartwatch ensures clarity and visibility. This smartwatch lets you receive alerts and respond promptly without needing to access a phone. Supported applications include features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, fitness tracking, message notifications, pedometer, calendar, and alarms. Its IP68 rating ensures durability and water resistance, making it an ideal fitness companion no matter the environment.

Specifications of boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch:

Brand: boAt

Model Name: Wave Style

Display Technology: LCD

Wattage: ‎18 Watts

Battery Average Life: ‎7 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Device interface: ‎Microphone

Material: ‎Plastic

Colour: Olive Green

Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Stylish design Battery life could be better Many smart features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids Smart alarm clock Blood oxygen monitor Multi-sport modes imoo Z1 Kids Smart Watch Silicon Anode battery technology Intelligent fitness tracking Locating with Google maps Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Smart Watch 1.78” AMOLED display Tru Sync Bluetooth 7-day battery Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch SOS alerts Video & Voice Calling GPS tracking mi Id-116 Smart Watch for Kids Fitness tracker Sedentary reminder 1.69” HD display Fitshot Junior Kids Smart Watch SOS Button Audio messaging GPS tracking Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch Bluetooth calling Smart notifications Health tracking Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch IP68 water resistance 3-day battery GPS tracking Sekyo S1 Kids Smartwatch SOS Button Parental app control GPS tracking boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch Bluetooth calling 1.69” HD display Interactive dial pad

Best overall product

The imoo Z1 smartwatch for kids emerges as the best choice, excelling in children's safety, seamless connectivity, and engaging features. Its real-time location tracking via GPS, coupled with an SOS button for emergencies, grants parents immediate awareness and communication in critical situations. With video and two-way voice calling functionalities, this smartwatch establishes constant connectivity between parents and children. Notably durable, it withstands the rigors of activities while offering educational apps and interactive games for entertainment and learning. You can chat with your family members and share every new detail of each other's day with this smartwatch.

Best value for money

The MOVCTON M1 smartwatch for kids stands out as a remarkable choice, offering exceptional value for money without compromising on essential features. Its all-day activity tracking feature, including step counts, distance, calories burned, and active minutes, provides insightful fitness data. The USB plug-in charging design ensures hassle-free charging without the need for additional cables, enhancing convenience. With GPS-enabled features for location tracking and the inclusion of educational games, this smartwatch efficiently balances safety and entertainment. You can also see notifications to see calls and messages on your wrist.

How to find the best smartwatch for kids?

Take into account your child's preferences regarding design, colors, and features to find the bestsmartwatch for kids.Here's an expanded guide:

GPS Tracking: This functionality allows parents to track their child's real-time location through a paired app on their smartphone. Look for watches with accurate GPS systems that provide precise location data.

This functionality allows parents to track their child's real-time location through a paired app on their smartphone. Look for watches with accurate GPS systems that provide precise location data. SOS Buttons or Emergency Contact Features: These buttons enable children to quickly send alerts or call preset emergency contacts in case of emergencies.

These buttons enable children to quickly send alerts or call preset emergency contacts in case of emergencies. Durability and Water Resistance: Kids are often active and might subject their smartwatches to rough handling. Ensure the smartwatch is durable and preferably water-resistant or waterproof (with ratings like IP67 or IP68) to withstand accidental splashes, spills, or exposure to moisture.

Kids are often active and might subject their smartwatches to rough handling. Ensure the smartwatch is durable and preferably water-resistant or waterproof (with ratings like IP67 or IP68) to withstand accidental splashes, spills, or exposure to moisture. Communication Capabilities: Consider smartwatches that offer two-way calling or messaging functionalities. These features allow kids to communicate with trusted contacts and can serve as a convenient means for quick check-ins.

Consider smartwatches that offer two-way calling or messaging functionalities. These features allow kids to communicate with trusted contacts and can serve as a convenient means for quick check-ins. Educational Apps: Some smartwatches provide educational apps, games, or learning tools that can make learning enjoyable for children.

Some smartwatches provide educational apps, games, or learning tools that can make learning enjoyable for children. Battery Life: look forkids watches with safety features and long battery life for uninterrupted use. Opt for smartwatches with longer battery life to ensure uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Also, consider the charging mechanism – some watches offer hassle-free charging with built-in USB plugs, eliminating the need for separate cables or stands.

Lastly, research reviews and recommendations to ensure the smartwatch aligns with both your child's needs and your parental preferences.