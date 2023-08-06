 Apple Iphone 6s 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 6s 64GB is a iOS v9 phone, available price is Rs 72,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor , 1715 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6s 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹72,000
64 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Dual core, 1.84 GHz
12 MP
5 MP
1715 mAh
iOS v9
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Apple Phones Prices in India

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.25,999. HT Tech has 136 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple Iphone 6s 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 12 MP
  • 1715 mAh
Battery
  • 1715 mAh
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
  • BSI Sensor
  • F2.2
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
  • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
Design
  • 143 grams
  • 67.1 mm
  • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
  • 7.1 mm
  • 138.3 mm
  • Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold
Display
  • 750 x 1334 pixels
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 326 ppi
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
  • 65.47 %
General
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • iOS v9
  • Apple
  • iPhone 6S 64GB
  • October 16, 2015 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.14 W/kg, Body: 1.14 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • USB 2.0
Performance
  • M9 Motion
  • LPDDR4
  • PowerVR GT7600
  • 64 bit
  • 14 nm
  • Apple A9 APL0898
  • 2 GB
  • Dual core, 1.84 GHz
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • No
    Apple Iphone 6s 64gb