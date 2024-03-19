 Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro Mnw83hn/a Ultrabook (apple M2 Pro/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Ventura) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Ventura laptop, available price is Rs 189,900 in India with Apple M2 Pro Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Space Grey
512 GB
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M2 Pro/16 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Ventura) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 189,900.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey. The status of Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNW83HN A Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

16.2 Inches

Operating System

macOS Ventura

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Apple M2 Pro

Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro Mnw83hn/a Ultrabook (apple M2 Pro/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Ventura) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro Mnw83hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    140 W

  • Battery life

    18 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    254 ppi

  • Display Features

    Liquid Retina XDR Display 10 00 000:1 Contrast Ratio XDR Brightness: 1 000 Nits Sustained Full Screen 1 600 Nits Peak2 (HDR Content Only) SDR Brightness: 500 Nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Display Resolution

    3456 x 2234 Pixels

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Colour

    Space Grey

  • Model

    M2 Pro MNW83HN/A

  • Operating System

    macOS Ventura

  • Weight

    2.15 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    16.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Quality Three-Mic Array With High Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Directional Beamforming

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Sound Technologies

    High-Fidelity Six-Speaker Sound System With Force-Cancelling Woofers, Wide Stereo Sound, Support For Spatial Audio When Playing Music or Video With Dolby Atmos On Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Number Of Cores

    12

  • Processor

    Apple M2 Pro

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender