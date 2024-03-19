 Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mkgq3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1 Pro/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/macos Monterey) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MKGQ3HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MKGQ3HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Monterey laptop, available price is Rs 222,990 in India with Apple M1 Pro Processor , 17 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Space Grey
1 TB
Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MKGQ3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1 Pro/16 GB/1 TB SSD/macOS Monterey) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MKGQ3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 222,990.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey. The status of Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MKGQ3HN A Ultrabook is Out of Stock.

Key Specs

Display Size

14.2 Inches

Operating System

macOS Monterey

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Apple M1 Pro

Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mkgq3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1 Pro/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/macos Monterey) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mkgq3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
10
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Fast Charging Support

    Yes

  • Battery life

    17 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    67

  • Display Features

    Liquid Retina XDR Display Native Resolution At 254 Pixels Per Inch Up To 1 000 Nits Sustained (Full-Screen) Brightness 1 600 Nits Peak Brightness 10 00 000:1 Contrast Ratio

  • Display Size

    14.2 Inches (36.07 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    255 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    3072 x 1920 Pixels

  • Thickness

    15.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Operating System

    macOS Monterey

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Colour

    Space Grey

  • Model

    M1 Pro MKGQ3HN/A

  • Weight

    1.6 Kg weight

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Studio Quality Three-Mic Array With High Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Directional Beamforming

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Sound Technologies

    High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, Wide stereo sound, Support for spatial audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Apple M1 Pro

  • Graphic Processor

    Apple M1

  • Chipset

    Apple M1 Pro

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    3

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
