Apple Macbook Pro Mwp52hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/macos Catalina) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Catalina laptop, available price is Rs 194,900 in India with Intel Core i5-1038NG7 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Space Grey
1 TB
Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/macOS Catalina) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 194,900.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey. The status of Apple MacBook Pro MWP52HN A Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13 Inches

Operating System

macOS Catalina

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1038NG7

Apple Macbook Pro Mwp52hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/macos Catalina) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Pro Mwp52hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

8
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    61 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Display Size

    13 Inches (33.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    232 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD+ LED Backlit IPS Retina Display (227 PPI 500 nits Brightness Wide Color (P3) True Tone Technology)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Model

    MWP52HN/A

  • Thickness

    15.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Weight

    1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Colour

    Space Grey

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    macOS Catalina

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    3733 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Plus

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1038NG7 (10th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard (Touch Bar, Touch ID Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Force Touch Trackpad (for Precise Cursor Control and Pressure Sensing Capabilities, Enables Force Clicks, Accelerators, Pressure Sensitive Drawing, and Multi Touch Gestures)

  • Other Controls

    Touchbar

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
