Asus Notebook 12 Br1100fka Bp1104w Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

The starting price for the Asus Notebook 12 BR1100FKA BP1104W Laptop in India is Rs. 28,797. It comes in the following colors: Star Grey. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Asus Notebook 12 BR1100FKA BP1104W Laptop in India is Rs. 28,797. It comes in the following colors: Star Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.