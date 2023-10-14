Asus X542ba Gq006t Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus X542BA GQ006T Laptop Asus X542BA GQ006T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 21,490 in India with AMD Dual Core A6 9220 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus X542BA GQ006T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus X542BA GQ006T Laptop now with free delivery.