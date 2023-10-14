Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qm Hx214ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM HX214TS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM HX214TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 145,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM HX214TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM HX214TS Laptop now with free delivery.