Asus Tuf Gaming F17 Fx766he Hx022t Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766HE HX022T Laptop Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766HE HX022T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 113,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766HE HX022T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766HE HX022T Laptop now with free delivery.