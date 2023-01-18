Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402rk L8148ws Laptop Ga402rk L8148ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK-L8148WS Laptop GA402RK-L8148WS price in India starts at Rs.189,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK-L8148WS Laptop GA402RK-L8148WS is Rs.199,990 on amazon.in which is available in Gray Anime Matrix colour.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK-L8148WS Laptop GA402RK-L8148WS price in India starts at Rs.189,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK-L8148WS Laptop GA402RK-L8148WS is Rs.199,990 on amazon.in which is available in Gray Anime Matrix colour.