 Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_DisplaySize_17.3Inches(43.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P150768/heroimage/asus-fa777rm-hx019w-150768-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P150768/heroimage/asus-fa777rm-hx019w-150768-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_4
1/8 AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
2/8 AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB"
3/8 AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_DisplaySize_17.3Inches(43.94cm)"
4/8 AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_3"
View all Images 5/8 AsusTUFGamingA17FA777RM-HX019WLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_4"
Key Specs
₹98,990
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.60 Kg weight
10 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹75,980 24% OFF
Buy Now

Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop in India is Rs. 98,990.  At Amazon, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop in India is Rs. 98,990.  At Amazon, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,980.  It comes in the following colors: Jaeger Gray.

icon24% off

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Intel Core i5 12500H 12th Gen 17 3 inch 43 94 cm FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel® Core™ i5-12500H 12th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Gray/2.60kg), FX707ZC4-HX048WS
₹99,990 ₹75,980
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 90 W
Display Details
  • FHD Value IPS-level (Brightness 250 NTSC 45% SRGB 62.50%)
  • 144 Hz
  • 127 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Jaeger Gray
  • 24.4 Millimeter thickness
  • 229 x 254 x 24.4 mm
  • 2.60 Kg weight
  • FA777RM-HX019W
  • 64-bit
  • Asus
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • DDR5
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in array microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Asus
Icon
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 33,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 21,990
₹27,990
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN521WS Laptop
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 58,990
Check Details
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 53,990
₹82,990
Buy Now
Asus Laptops Icon
Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop Competitors
Icon
Asus ROG Strix G731GT AU059T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 85,990
₹113,990
Buy Now
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 GU502LV HC140T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 109,086
Check Details
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LU HN183T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,890
₹97,990
Buy Now
HP Victus 16 e0360AX 494P5PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16.1 Inches (40.89 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 110,000
Check Details

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop News

ASUS VivoBook 15
Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops
22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs
22 Aug 2022
Asus
Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India
22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop