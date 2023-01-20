 Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lh Hn258t Laptop Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH HN258T Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH HN258T Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH HN258T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH HN258T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH HN258T Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P144600/heroimage/asus-fx506lh-hn258t-144600-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P144600/images/Design/asus-fx506lh-hn258t-144600-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹59,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.3 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 59,990 M.R.P. ₹84,990
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN258T Laptop Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN258T Laptop price in India starts at Rs.59,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN258T Laptop is Rs.59,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lh Hn258t Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 150 W AC Adapter W
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 144 Hz
    • 250 nits
    • No
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Anti-Glare Display (250nits Brightness 45% NTSC Color Gamut 62.5% sRGB)
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • Black
    • 359 x 256 x 24.9  mm
    • 2.3 Kg weight
    • 24.9 Millimeter thickness
    • 64-bit
    • FX506LH-HN258T
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Asus
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • 2x4 Gigabyte
    • 2933 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Speakers
    • DTS Software Support
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mobile Intel HM470 Express Chipsets
    • 4 GB
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
    • 2.5 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
    • 4
    Peripherals
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 1
    • No
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lh Hn258t Laptop