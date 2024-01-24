Asus Vivobook 14 X415fa Bv341ws Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
256 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990. It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of Asus VivoBook 14 X415FABV341WS Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less