Asus Vivobook 15 M509da Ej582t Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Vivobook 15 M509da Ej582t Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10)
Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA EJ582T Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA EJ582T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,197 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA EJ582T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA EJ582T Laptop now with free delivery.
Slate Gray
Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA-EJ582T Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA EJ582T Laptop in India is Rs. 32,197.  It comes in the following colors: Slate Gray. The status of Asus VivoBook 15 M509DA EJ582T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

Asus Vivobook 15 M509da Ej582t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    32 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit AntiGlare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 235 x 22.9 mm

  • Model

    M509DA-EJ582T

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.9 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Slate Gray

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Asus Sonic Master Technology

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Vega 8

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
