Asus X541uv Xo029d Laptop (core I5 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus X541UV XO029D Laptop Asus X541UV XO029D Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with Intel Core i5-6198DU (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus X541UV XO029D Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus X541UV XO029D Laptop now with free delivery.