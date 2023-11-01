Asus Zenbook 13 Ux325ea Kg701ts Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA-KG701TS Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10)
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA KG701TS Laptop in India is Rs. 75,990. It comes in the following colors: Lilac Mist. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA KG701TS Laptop in India is Rs. 75,990. It comes in the following colors: Lilac Mist.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.