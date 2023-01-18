Asus Zenbook 14x Oled Space Edition Ux5401zas Kn901ws Laptop Ux5401zas Kn901ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN901WS Laptop Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN901WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 189,490 in India with Intel Evo Core i9-12900H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN901WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN901WS Laptop now with free delivery.