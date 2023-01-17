 Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Ux9702aa Md023ws Laptop Ux9702 Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 329,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA MD023WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153102/heroimage/asus-zenbook-17-fold-oled-ux9702-laptop-core-i7-12th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-ssd-windows-11-153102-v3-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153102/images/Design/asus-zenbook-17-fold-oled-ux9702-laptop-core-i7-12th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-ssd-windows-11-153102-v3-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹329,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Professional
    2560 x 1920 Pixels
    1.7 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹329,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 329,990 M.R.P. ₹362,990
    Buy Now

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA-MD023WS Laptop UX9702 Price in India

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA-MD023WS Laptop UX9702 price in India starts at Rs.329,990. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA-MD023WS Laptop UX9702 is Rs.329,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA-MD023WS Laptop UX9702 price in India starts at Rs.329,990. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702AA-MD023WS Laptop UX9702 is Rs.329,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Ux9702aa Md023ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 2560 x 1920 px
    Battery
    • 9.5 Hrs
    • 9.5 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • Yes
    • OLED
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • 2560 x 1920 Pixels
    • 185 ppi
    • FOLED 4:3 Aspect Ratio, 0.2ms Response Time, 500nits Peak Brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 Billion Colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy Display, 70% Less harmful blue light, Touch screen, Screen-to-body ratio: 87 ï¼…
    General Information
    • 17 Fold OLED UX9702
    • 378.5 x 287.6 x 11.7  mm
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Professional
    • Black
    • 1.7 Kg
    Memory
    • 5200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.2
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • 1.1 Ghz
    • Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen)
    • Intel Iris Xe
    Peripherals
    • Soft Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-travel
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Ux9702aa Md023ws Laptop