 Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled Ux582zm H701ws Laptop Ux582zm H701ws Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM H701WS Laptop

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM H701WS Laptop

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM H701WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 236,155 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    
    Key Specs
    ₹236,155
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    32 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11
    3840 x 2160 Pixels
    2.34 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹236,155
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    32 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    amazon
    ₹ 200,439 M.R.P. ₹280,980
    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM-H701WS Laptop UX582ZM-H701WS Price in India

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM-H701WS Laptop UX582ZM-H701WS price in India starts at Rs.236,155. The lowest price of Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM-H701WS Laptop UX582ZM-H701WS is Rs.200,439 on amazon.in which is available in Celestial Blue colour.

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM-H701WS Laptop UX582ZM-H701WS price in India starts at Rs.236,155. The lowest price of Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582ZM-H701WS Laptop UX582ZM-H701WS is Rs.200,439 on amazon.in which is available in Celestial Blue colour.

    Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled Ux582zm H701ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 3840 x 2160 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • 8 Hrs
    • 8 Cell
    • Li-Po
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • OLED
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, Glossy display, 0.2ms response time, 550nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, PANTONE Validated, 93 % Screen-to-body ratio
    • Yes
    • 282 ppi
    General Information
    • Celestial Blue
    • 15 OLED UX582ZM-H701WS
    • Asus
    • 360 x 249 x 22  mm
    • Windows 11
    • 2.34 Kg
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 32 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • 1*32 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • 6 GB
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
    • 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Oled Ux582zm H701ws Laptop