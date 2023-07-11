Msi Stealth 11ug 418in Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Stealth 11UG 418IN Laptop MSI Stealth 11UG 418IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 197,501 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹197,501 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 2560 x 1400 Pixels Weight 2.1 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Msi Stealth 11ug 418in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 230 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 4 Cell Display Details Display Resolution 2560 x 1400 Pixels

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Features QHD Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 187 ppi

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Refresh Rate 165 Hz General Information Dimensions(WxDxH) 358 x 248 x 19.8 mm

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 2.1 Kg weight

Brand MSI

Model Stealth 11UG-418IN

Colour Black

Operating System Type 64-bit

Thickness 19.8 Millimeter thickness Memory Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 16 GB Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.2

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Processor Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)

Graphics Memory 8 GB Peripherals Keyboard Per key RGB Steelseries Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Usb Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Ethernet Ports 1

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

