Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581gv H7201t Ultrabook (core I7 9th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV H7201T Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 209,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9980HK (9th Gen) Processor , 7.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV H7201T Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV H7201T Ultrabook now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹209,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-9980HK (9th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
2.5 Kg weight
7.5 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

The starting price for the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV H7201T Ultrabook in India is Rs. 209,990.  It comes in the following colors: Celestial Blue.

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 7.5 Hrs
  • 71 W AC Adapter W
  • 8 Cell
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • LED
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • 282 ppi
  • Ultra HD OLED Backlit Glare IPS Touch NanoEdge Display
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 24 Millimeter thickness
  • Celestial Blue
  • 2.5 Kg weight
  • 359 x 359 x 24 mm
  • 64-bit
  • UX581GV-H7201T
  • Asus
Memory
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 2
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
  • 2x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Harman Kardon
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Asus Sonic Master Technology
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Intel Core i7-9980HK (9th Gen)
  • NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060
Peripherals
  • Full-size with 1.4mm key travel with Integrated LED- numeric keypad on touchpad
  • Yes
  • Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
