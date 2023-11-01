 Avita Pura Ns14a6inu442 Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop

Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,500 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹32,500
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,500.  At Amazon, the Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop can be purchased ...Read More

The starting price for the Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,500.  At Amazon, the Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 28,490.  It comes in the following colors: Metallic Black.

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING541 CRC 14 inches Laptop

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING541- CRC 14 inches Laptop AMD Radeon R4 (APU Dual Core A6 / 8GB /256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) 1.34 kg Crayon RED
₹33,490 ₹28,490
Buy Now
Avita Pura Ns14a6inu442 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 36.7 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
  • No
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 22.1 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Metallic Black
  • 332 x 332 x 22.1 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • NS14A6INU442
  • Avita
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 4.2
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon Vega 3
  • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
