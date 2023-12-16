 Avita Liber Ns14a8inf542 Mb Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop

Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
AvitaLiberNS14A8INF542-MBLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
1/1 AvitaLiberNS14A8INF542-MBLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
Key Specs
₹36,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
₹32,990 38% OFF
Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990.  At Amazon, the Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,990.  It comes in the following colors: Matt Black.

AVITA LIBER NS14A8INF541 MB 14 inch 35 56cm Thin and Light Laptop

AVITA LIBER NS14A8INF541-MB 14-inch (35.56cm) Thin and Light Laptop (10th Gen Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB SSD/Window 10 Home/Backlit Keyboard/ Fingerprint Sensor), 1.28kg,Matt Black
₹52,990 ₹32,990
Avita Liber Intel Core I7 10Th Gen 16 Gb 1 Tb Ssd Windows 10 Home Ns14A8Inr671 Pag Thin And Light Laptop

Avita Liber Intel Core I7 10Th Gen - (16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/Windows 10 Home) Ns14A8Inr671-Pag Thin And Light Laptop (14 Inches, Golden Navy Blue, 1.25 Kg)
₹83,390 ₹40,990
Avita Liber Ns14a8inf542 Mb Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 6 Cell
  • 36.7 W AC Adapter W
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details Icon
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit TFT IPS Display
General Information Icon
  • 18.8 Millimeter thickness
  • Matt Black
  • Avita
  • 317.5 x 215.9 x 18.8 mm
  • 1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
  • NS14A8INF542-MB
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory Icon
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 2400 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia Icon
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 1 MP
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
Networking Icon
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 4.2
  • Yes
Others Icon
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance Icon
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals Icon
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports Icon
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage Icon
  • 256 GB
Avita Liber NS14A8INF542 MB Laptop News

Icon
Samsung's Galaxy Book4
A leap in AI computing! Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series launched; packs intelligent processor, immersive display
15 Dec 2023
Wings Nuvobook S2
Wings Nuvobook S2 Review: A stellar study companion, but does it also soar into the professional arena? Find out
15 Dec 2023
Acer's Nitro V 16
Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price
14 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers
HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort
07 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops
Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more
07 Dec 2023
Apple MacBook Air M2
Grab Apple MacBook Air M2 with $250 off in this amazing Black Friday deal
23 Nov 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Avita Liber Ns14a8inf542 Mb Laptop