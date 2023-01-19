 Cat S52 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    CAT S52

    CAT S52

    CAT S52 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 64,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CAT S52 from HT Tech. Buy CAT S52 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹64,900
    64 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    8 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Cat S52 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 3100 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 9.69 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 158.1 mm
    • Black
    • 210 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • Yes
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 285 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.02 %
    General
    • S52
    • CAT
    • November 12, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Cat S52 FAQs

    What is the price of the Cat S52 in India?

    Cat S52 price in India at 69,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Cat S52?

    How many colors are available in Cat S52?

    How long does the Cat S52 last?

    What is the Cat S52 Battery Capacity?

    Is Cat S52 Waterproof?

    Cat S52