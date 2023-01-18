Cat B26 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

CAT B26 Dual Sim Rugged Phone
CAT B26 Dual Sim Rugged Phone
₹4,750
₹29,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
CAT B26 price in India starts at Rs.5,580. The lowest price of CAT B26 is Rs.4,750 on amazon.in.
CAT B26 price in India starts at Rs.5,580. The lowest price of CAT B26 is Rs.4,750 on amazon.in.