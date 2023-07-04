 Cat S42 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
CAT S42

CAT S42 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CAT S42 from HT Tech. Buy CAT S42 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹39,500
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
4200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
Cat S42 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 4200 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4200 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Black
  • 12.7 mm
  • 220 grams
  • 77.3 mm
  • 161.4 mm
  • Yes, IP68, IP69
Display
  • 62.57 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • 293 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • S42
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • CAT
  • November 12, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8300
  • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio A20
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
Cat S42 FAQs

What is the price of the Cat S42 in India?

Cat S42 price in India at 44,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A20; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Cat S42?

How many colors are available in Cat S42?

What is the Cat S42 Battery Capacity?

Is Cat S42 Waterproof?

    Cat S42