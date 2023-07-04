Cat S42 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

CAT S42 CAT S42 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CAT S42 from HT Tech. Buy CAT S42 now with free delivery.