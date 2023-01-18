 Cheers C28 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Cheers Phones Cheers C28

    Cheers C28

    Cheers C28 is a Android v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 1,650 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 256 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cheers C28 from HT Tech. Buy Cheers C28 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25384/heroimage/cheers-c28-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,650
    256 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz
    2 MP
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,650
    256 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    2 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Cheers C28 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1400 mAh
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 225 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 225 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 10.5 mm
    • 116.5 mm
    • 61.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Pink, White
    Display
    • 50.91 %
    • 165 ppi
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Cheers
    • May 1, 2015 (Official)
    • C28
    • Android v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 128 MB
    • Single core, 1 GHz
    • Spreadtrum SC6820
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 256 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Cheers C28 FAQs

    What is the price of the Cheers C28 in India?

    Cheers C28 price in India at 1,650 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC6820; RAM: 128 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Cheers C28?

    How many colors are available in Cheers C28?

    How long does the Cheers C28 last?

    What is the Cheers C28 Battery Capacity?

    Is Cheers C28 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Cheers C28