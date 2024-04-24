Gigabyte launches AI powered QD-OLED gaming monitor in India: Check price, features and more

Gigabyte launched its newest gaming monitor, the Aorus CO49DQ, in India on Wednesday. This curved 49-inch QD-OLED monitor is priced at Rs. 1,29,000 and will be available for purchase from April 30 through both online and offline retailers across the country.

Gigabyte QD-OLED gaming monitor- Advanced Features for Gamers

The Aorus CO49DQ boasts a resolution of 5120 x 1440p and a 32:9 aspect ratio, equivalent to two 27-inch 16:9 monitors placed side by side. Featuring a 10-bit QD-OLED panel with 99% DCI-P3 colour space coverage, it supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gamers. With a swift 0.03ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, it ensures smooth gameplay. Moreover, as an ESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, it maintains 400 nits of peak brightness for HDR content.

This monitor includes integrated speakers and comes with a three-year warranty, covering panel burn-in issues. It incorporates OLED Care technology, employing AI-based presets to prevent pixel burn-in without disrupting usage.

Gigabyte QD-OLED gaming monitor- AI-Powered Pixel Preservation

Supriya Gawde Mankame, Assistant General Manager at GIGABYTE India, expressed enthusiasm about the Indian market and the launch of the Aorus CO49DQ, stating the monitor caters to gamers, creators, and professionals seeking ample screen space. She highlighted its immersive gaming experience, rich colours, and fast response times.

The monitor also features a KVM switch for seamless device switching, Picture-in-Picture (PiP), and Picture-By-Picture (PbP) modes. With two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort, it integrates a 72W AC power input, eliminating the need for an external power supply.