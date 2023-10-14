Dell G15 5521 (d560899win9s) Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G15-5521 (D560899WIN9S) Laptop (Core I9 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB)
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Dell G15 5521 D560899WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 170,490. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian Black.
The starting price for the Dell G15 5521 D560899WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 170,490. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.