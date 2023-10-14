Dell Xps 13 7390 (d560020win9s) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 13 7390 D560020WIN9S Laptop Dell XPS 13 7390 D560020WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,000 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 13 7390 D560020WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 13 7390 D560020WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.