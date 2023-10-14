Dell G3 15 3590 (c566517win9) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G3 15 3590 (C566517WIN9) Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 512 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)
(512 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Dell G3 15 3590 C566517WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 85,750. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Dell G3 15 3590 C566517WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 85,750. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.