 Doogee S88 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Doogee S88 Plus

    Doogee S88 Plus

    Doogee S88 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 33,490 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 10000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S88 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S88 Plus now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹33,490
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    16 MP
    10000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Doogee S88 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 24W
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 10000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • F2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 16 MP f/2, Primary Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 85.5 mm
    • Dust proof, Shock proof
    • 372 grams
    • Fire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black
    • Yes, IP68, IP69K
    • 18.7 mm
    • 171.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 409 ppi
    • 66.26 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • Doogee
    • Yes
    • S88 Plus
    • June 21, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Doogee S88 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S88 Plus in India?

    Doogee S88 Plus price in India at 33,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 10000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S88 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Doogee S88 Plus?

    How long does the Doogee S88 Plus last?

    What is the Doogee S88 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Doogee S88 Plus Waterproof?

    Doogee S88 Plus