Doogee S88 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Doogee S88 Plus in India?
Doogee S88 Plus price in India at 33,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 10000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
