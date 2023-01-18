 Doogee S96 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Doogee S96 Pro

    Doogee S96 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 34,500 in India with 48 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6350 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S96 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S96 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹34,500
    128 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    6350 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Doogee S96 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6350 mAh
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 6350 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, 24W
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes Charging Time: 10 s
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Fire Orange, Mineral Black, Army Green
    • 310 grams
    • 15.5 mm
    • 81.4 mm
    • 167 mm
    • Yes, IP68, IP69K
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 70.68 %
    General
    • December 10, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • S96 Pro
    • Doogee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • MediaTek Helio G90
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+20+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Doogee S96 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S96 Pro in India?

    Doogee S96 Pro price in India at 34,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G90; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 6350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S96 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Doogee S96 Pro?

    What is the Doogee S96 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Doogee S96 Pro Waterproof?

    Doogee S96 Pro