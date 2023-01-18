 Frnd Fv107 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    FRND FV107

    FRND FV107 is a phone, available price is Rs 699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on FRND FV107 from HT Tech. Buy FRND FV107 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    amazon
    ₹ 649 M.R.P. ₹1,199
    FRND FV107 Price in India

    FRND FV107 price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of FRND FV107 is Rs.649 on amazon.in.

    Frnd Fv107 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 112.5 mm
    • 48 mm
    • 13.5 mm
    • Blue
    Display
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 18.88 %
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • October 15, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • FRND
    • FV107
    Multimedia
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Yes
    • Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Frnd Fv107