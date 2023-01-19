 Anee Pride Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    ANEE Pride

    ANEE Pride

    ANEE Pride is a phone, available price is Rs 699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on ANEE Pride from HT Tech. Buy ANEE Pride now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹699
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    ANEE Pride Price in India

    ANEE Pride price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of ANEE Pride is Rs.799 on amazon.in.

    Anee Pride Full Specifications

    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 85 grams
    • 47.3 mm
    • Black, Blue, Orange, Red
    • 105 mm
    • 15.5 mm
    Display
    • 20.53 %
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • TFT
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • Pride
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • May 29, 2018 (Official)
    • ANEE
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, MID, MP3, WAV
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Anee Pride FAQs

    What is the Anee Pride Battery Capacity?

    Anee Pride has a 1000 mAh battery.

    Is Anee Pride Waterproof?

    Anee Pride