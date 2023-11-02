Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new

Every month, Apple Arcade introduces new games to its services and this year it added approximately 60 new games. Now, the company has announced that it will be introducing eight new games along with new updates to its popular titles for families and friends to enjoy together. According to Apple, the games will be included gradually with a week's gap. Check the list of eight new games which are to be introduced.

Apple Arcade's new games

Knotwords+ (Zach Gage): It is a logic puzzle game with words that enables players to challenge themselves by completing the words in each section, both horizontally and vertically. With more practice and knowledge, players will be able to get hold of the game. The game will be made available on November 3.

Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA & Sports Interactive): It's one of the Interactive sports games offered by Apple. The game now has a new Save Game Compatibility feature with the new 2024 season. You can play the game from November 6.

Downwell+ (Devolver Digital): It is a treasure hunt game designed for mobile gamers. To play this game, players will have to go into darkness by battling creepy creatures and uncovering secrets, to collect red gems hidden in the rocks. Apple Arcade will bring the game on November 17.

Delicious Miracle of Life+ (GameHouse): It is a cooking game with a strict timer where a pregnant woman struggles to make her cooking video blogs. It offers 60 engaging levels and 30 bonus challenges that will keep you hooked. You can start playing the game from November 24.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (Gameloft): The game includes a series of adventures and puzzles that players need to solve. The game has Disney and Pixar friends such as WALL E, Belle, Goofy, and many more. It has a new storyline and treasures which makes the game interesting. You can start playing the game from December 5.

Sonic Dream Team (SEGA): Sonic has been a fan favourite for a long time now. The game now includes new adventures, storyline, characters and more. The thrilling new 3D action platformer follows the evil Dr. Eggman who has discovered an ancient device. Play to know how the adventure unfolds. The game will be made available from December 5.

Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment): The game includes a new epic fantasy adventure with puzzles and a dragon story. It has three puzzles with creature-collecting RPG gameplay. With the introduction to Apple Arcade, The game promises to include new dungeons and creatures frequently when players further explore the mysterious land. The game will be available on the service from December 5.

Turmoil+ (Gamious): It is a business simulation game inspired by the oil rush in 19th-century North America. The game is all about becoming a successful entrepreneur. It will be made available on the Apple Arcade platform from December 5.